ALTON - Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about upcoming/current road closures – Jan. 16, 2024, Belle Street, between W. 13th Street and W. 16th Street, remains closed to thru traffic. This section of roadway will continue to be closed for the next month or more as work to repair/rebuild a sewer tunnel is completed.

West 15th Street is closed, with future sewer installation work beginning on W. 13th, W. 15th, and McGuan Streets in the next several weeks. Please continue to use US 67, Alby Street, or State/9th Streets to traverse north-south in lieu of using Belle Street.

Article continues after sponsor message

Road Closures Sewer separation work continues on Hardy and Elm Streets, with Elm Street closing to traffic in the next week or two. Please keep on the lookout for future roadway closure notices pertaining to Elm Street closure.

Pavement restoration work should begin in the near future, weather dependent, on Mather Street, with Hardy Street pavement restoration happening shortly thereafter. Safety: These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner.

At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety. Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

More like this: