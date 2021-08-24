Illinois American Water To Change Out Water Meters
August 24, 2021 5:32 AM
LIVINGSTON - To support continued quality service, a contractor working on behalf of Illinois American Water will be replacing all outside water meters in the Village of Livingston. This work will occur in the community for the next several weeks. While this work is occurring customers may see our contractor working on or near their property.
When a water meter is replaced, a temporary interruption in water service will occur. This should not last longer than 30 minutes.
If an unforeseen issue is encountered, our team will contact customers with important information and any actions required.
