ALTON - Illinois American Water recently finished another brick street replacement project with a contractor on Fourth Street in Alton next to the Scheffel and Company Office Building.

"This is our work as we had a main break in the past and any time a main break impacts a brick street, we replace the bricks," Illinois American Water External Affairs Manager Karen Cotton said.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker commended Illinois American Water on this effort of restoring the bricks and fixing the water main.

