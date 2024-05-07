ALTON - Illinois American Water has provided another update on its work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers.

Justin Kleinschmidt, P.E., has been an engineer on the project and said in the end, residents will be very satisfied with the various changes Illinois American Water has made in the sewer systems.

He said in the 15th and 16th Street area in Alton a tunnel was uncovered, which has made the process longer.

"They have been fixing the stone tunnel," he said, along with several other items listed below in that area.

As of May 3, 2024, Belle Street, between W. 13th Street and W. 16th Street, remains closed to thru traffic, Illinois American Water said.

Illinois American Water continued with this update on the project:

"This section of roadway (West 13th Street and West 16th Street) will continue to be closed for the next several months as work to repair/rebuild a sewer tunnel is completed. West 15th Street is closed just west of Belle Street. McGuan and West 13th Street are open, with a partial closure required in the next several weeks for a water main installation along W. 15th and West 13th Streets.

"Please continue to use US 67, Alby Street, or State/9th Streets to traverse north-south in lieu of using Belle Street. Pavement restoration has been completed for the sewer work that was ongoing on Mather, Hardy, and Elm Streets in Alton. Please drive carefully through these areas.

"Note: At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety. Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions."

