ALTON - Frigid temperatures, which were hovering just above zero overnight may have been to blame for a water main break at State Street and Broadway in Alton.

When the main broke, around 4:30 a.m., temperatures were in the single digits. Illinois American Water External Affairs Manager Karen Cotton said a team from Illinois American Water was able to respond to the scene and had the water shut down and isolated "within hours." She said the team was still in the process of making repairs, and said she expected the work to be completed by the end of the day. Cotton said the road would also be reopened at that time.

"Our team responded quickly and minimized the impact to customers while working safely in frigid temps," she said in an email. "The City of Alton also helped with traffic control and salting the road. We really appreciate their help as well."

