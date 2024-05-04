BELLEVILLE - The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., recently announced seven organizations were awarded a Water and Environment grant, supporting communities served by Illinois American Water.

“We are proud to collaborate with the American Water Charitable Foundation to partner with these organizations that actively advance environmental stewardship and champion water conservation,” said Rebecca Losli, President, Illinois American Water. She continued, “By working together, we make greater and meaningful impacts on these shared goals and enhance the well-being of the communities we are part of.”

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Below is a list of grantees throughout Illinois:

Ducks Unlimited – For the Horseshoe Lake Flooding and Restoration Project near Granite City, which will restore a 286-acre floodplain project to improve flood storage, wildlife habitat, and recreation.

– For the Horseshoe Lake Flooding and Restoration Project near Granite City, which will restore a 286-acre floodplain project to improve flood storage, wildlife habitat, and recreation. Foundation for Ohio River Education – To support the Ohio River Sweep cleanup efforts.

– To support the Ohio River Sweep cleanup efforts. Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation – For the Water Festival Educator Workshop in Godfrey, which provides water resource education training and curriculum kits for the festival teachers.

– For the Water Festival Educator Workshop in Godfrey, which provides water resource education training and curriculum kits for the festival teachers. Nature at the Confluence – To support creek exploration and provide trash grabbing equipment for cleanup efforts in the South Beloit area.

– To support creek exploration and provide trash grabbing equipment for cleanup efforts in the South Beloit area. Peoria Park District – To support the community Illinois River clean up and Illinois River Sweep education efforts with the local schools.

– To support the community Illinois River clean up and Illinois River Sweep education efforts with the local schools. Streator Township High School Foundation – For the installation of a water fountain and bottle filling station at the youth sports and community recreation complex.

– For the installation of a water fountain and bottle filling station at the youth sports and community recreation complex. University of Illinois – For the Red Oak Rain Garden, which will increase accessibility to this learning space for everyone through enhanced braille signage and audio tours.



“We have benefitted over the years from the support of Illinois American Water, an original sponsor of the water festival. We are thankful to continue the partnership through the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Water and Environment Grant. The annual Water Festival in Godfrey educates students about ecological challenges and the importance of a healthy watershed,” said Jennifer Mandeville, Assistant Scientist, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center. “This grant will ensure all Water Festival educators are fully equipped to educate area fifth graders on the human water cycle, watersheds, and the importance of clean water.”

Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation adds, “The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to partner with eligible nonprofit organizations across Illinois. Funding for Water and Environment grants is allocated towards projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Learn more about Illinois American Water’s community impact, here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.4 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a formal way to demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to be a good neighbor, citizen, and contributor to the communities where American Water and its employees live, work and operate. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

More like this:

Related Video: