BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water’s Alton, Cairo and East St. Louis Water Treatment Plants and their water quality teams earned the Directors Award of Recognition from the Partnership for Safe Water for maintaining Phase III certification for 15 years. The awards, which honor the efforts in continuously optimizing treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were presented during the 2018 American Water Works Association (AWWA) Annual Conference.

The Partnership is a voluntary initiative developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), AWWA and other water organizations to recognize water suppliers that consistently achieve water treatment standards which are more stringent than EPA regulatory requirements. As a member of the Partnership for Safe Water, Illinois American Water demonstrates its commitment to voluntarily providing drinking water of a quality better than is required by federal standards.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards in delivering clean, safe, high-quality drinking water to our customers while also providing water service that is reliable and affordable," said Bruce Hauk, Illinois American Water President. "These awards highlight the more stringent guidelines met by our water quality experts to ensure our customers receive the best product possible.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois American Water is one of only nine Illinois-based water utilities participating in the Partnership for Safe Water program. All of Illinois American Water’s participating water treatment plants have been recognized for water quality excellence. In addition to Alton, Cairo and East St. Louis, the 15-Year Phase III Directors Award was previously awarded in Peoria, Pontiac, Granite City and Streator.

Illinois American Water’s water quality experts and plant operators monitor water quality around the clock to ensure water meets stringent drinking water guidelines. Water is tested at every stage of the treatment process and throughout the distribution system to ensure the highest-quality product to customers. The source and quality of drinking water for each water system can be found in the company’s annual Water Quality Reports.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

More like this:

Related Video: