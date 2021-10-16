BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water announced that applications are now being accepted for the company’s new Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program. With the launch of this pilot program, Illinois American Water will dedicate funding to community organizations for the purpose of advancing inclusion and diversity-related initiatives.

“Over the last several years, Illinois American Water has championed many important inclusion and diversity efforts to support meaningful change across the communities we serve,” said Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water. “Investing in community organizations who are working to make Illinois a more fair and friendly place to live, work and play benefits us all. Inclusion and Diversity make us a better company and allows us to better serve our customers across Illinois. This grant program seeks to expand that mission.”

The program will provide financial assistance to organizations seeking to develop and implement programs, training, or community-related projects that aim to promote and foster inclusion and diversity in the community. The maximum grant amount is $2,500. To qualify for a grant, the organization, project, or event must:

Be located within Illinois American Water’s service area.

Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program.

Promote inclusion and diversity in the community the organization serves.

Have 501(c)(3) designation or be a government agency (including public schools).

Ladner added, “American Water’s culture embraces that we are all beautifully different, and our efforts with this new grant program, along with the company’s recently released inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Report, are an extension of the value we place on being an inclusive company reflective of the diverse communities we serve.”

Illinois American Water’s Annual Supplier Diversity report filed with the Illinois Commerce Commission can also be viewed here.

Individuals are not eligible to receive grants. Only nonprofit organizations within Illinois American Water’s service territory are eligible to receive funding. DEADLINE TO APPLY IS NOVEMBER 8, 2021. Applications must be received by Monday, November 8, 2021, via email to karen.cotton@amwater.com. Qualified applicants can find application materials here.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater, and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

