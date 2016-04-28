 

GODFREY - Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order issued on April 27, 2016.  Water quality tests have confirmed the water continues to meet all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations.  It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

During this boil water order, Illinois American Water performed a series of tests to determine if the water met regulatory drinking water standards.  Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all state and federal requirements.

For more information please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

