SHILOH – With the help of Civil Design, Inc. (CDI), Illinois American Water’s Shiloh Wastewater operations is using GPS to collect wastewater system data and modernize the mapping system.

To map the Village of Shiloh wastewater infrastructure, CDI employees will be traveling throughout the community to locate and record the location of wastewater mains, manholes, etc.

Weather permitting, this work will be completed in August. Customers should be aware that they may see CDI employees working in their neighborhoods. CDI employees will not need access inside customers’ homes to complete this work, but customers may see them working in front of their homes or in the backyards and alleyways. Illinois American Water asks that customers follow social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) between customers and our employees/contractors. If there is a question about service or work, customers can call Illinois American Water’s customer service center at (800) 422-2782.

Article continues after sponsor message

Representatives are available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist.

Representatives are also available 24/7 for emergencies. According to Karen Cooper, Director of Operations, the GIS technology helps the company capture assets and supports customer service. She said, “Employees will be able to access wastewater asset information on their in-vehicle computers or handheld GPS locators. This will help decrease response time and aid in customer service requests.”

The partnership with CDI also supports Illinois American Water’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. CDI is a certified woman-owned business.

They provide GIS consulting, surveying and field data collection services. About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company.

The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Media Contact: Karen Cotton, External Affairs Manager, 309.566.4126 or karen.cotton@amwater.com

More like this:

Related Video: