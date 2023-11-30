ALTON – In 2023, Illinois American Water will have invested $297 million in water and wastewater system infrastructure replacement and enhancements throughout the state. This work includes installing new pipes, pumps, hydrants, valves, lift stations, water treatment facilities, storage tanks, new water quality systems and technology. Locally, in the company’s Central Division, the capital investment in infrastructure has reached $76.7 million in 2023.

The Central Division is comprised of the Alton, Godfrey, Grafton, Jerseyville, Hardin, Livingston service areas. “Over past 10 years, Illinois American Water has invested $1.6 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure throughout the state,” said Rebecca Losli, president, Illinois American Water.

“We continue to strategically and efficiently direct capital improvements where it’s needed most. This involves making repairs to existing infrastructure and replacement when needed. Our systems and facilities continue to be resilient, reliable, and dependable, for our customers across our great state.” Examples of major 2023 capital projects in the Central Division (not a full list of local projects): • New electrical building, Godfrey wastewater system ($4 million). Project consists of constructing a new electrical building and consolidating feeds to one location to enhance efficiency and improve facility safety.

A new backup generator capable of supplying power to the entire plant will be included in the building.

• Water treatment plant improvements, Jerseyville ($34 million). This project includes constructing a replacement lime softening system and improvement to the plant chemical facilities to enhance the treatment process and increase employee safety.

• Alton wastewater, sewer separation, Piasa Valley ($24.5 million). Project separates the sanitary sewer system from the stormwater system (Piasa tunnel) in the Piasa Vey area of Alton. Project includes installing new sanitary main, laterals and manholes to fully separate the Piasa Valley system per the Alton Long-Term Control Plan requirement from EPA.

• Central Operations Center ($21.4 million). A new central operation center near Godfrey will provide a central location for the Illinois American Water team in the Central Division. Along with an office and service garage, the site will encompass a new training area and covered bulk storage. • Godfrey wastewater ($5.3 million). Sewer system improvements for the Villa Marie and Millspring areas of Godfrey which will satisfy the Corrective Action Plan requirements set forth by Illinois EPA.

• Permanganate feed system, Village of Hardin water treatment plant ($2 million). To enhance local water quality, a permanganate chemical feed system is being installed at the Hardin water treatment plant. Losli added, “We work with state and federal regulators from the Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Commerce Commission to make sure we meet all requirements and policies not only for today but anticipate what may be ahead of our communities and customers tomorrow.”

