Belleville, Ill. (July 23, 2014) - Illinois American Water is expanding their corporate office in Belleville. A new 5,200 square-foot building will be added to the existing distribution center at 100 North Water Works Drive in Belleville.

This investment of about $1.4 million provides additional office, storage and team meeting space. Illinois American Water is partnering with local contractors on the project, including Holland Construction Services, Inc. in Swansea, Lowry Electric in East St. Louis and Bel-O Cooling & Heating in O'Fallon.

"We are excited to work with local businesses on this upgrade to our local operations. This investment will enhance operational efficiencies and productivity, supporting our number one goal of excellent customer service," said Karla Olson Teasley, Illinois American Water President.

Construction will consist of reinforced concrete foundations/slabs, aluminum stud walls with brick veneer, flat roof, high efficiency HVAC system, security, and interior finishes. Additional parking space and sidewalks with landscaping will be located at the rear of the building.

Article continues after sponsor message

Construction and the subsequent move are expected to be completed this fall.

The U.S. EPA reports that the nation's water utilities will need to make more than $335 billion in infrastructure investments over the next 20 years to ensure public health. These investments include replacing thousands of miles of pipe and upgrades to treatment plants, storage tanks

and other assets. Illinois American Water's investment the Interurban (Metro East) District is just another example of continuous investments and improvements being made, helping to meet the demands of today's customers and planning for the future.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 1.2 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

Founded in 1886, American Water is the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. With headquarters in Voorhees, N.J., the company employs more than 6,600 dedicated professionals who provide drinking water, wastewater and other related services to approximately 14 million people in more than 40 states, as well as parts of Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.

###

More like this: