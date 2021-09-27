ALTON - This is an update on road closures in Alton this week with overhead drone photos from the Market Street area.

Road Closures

Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system

and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about this week’s road closures – Sept. 20, 2021.

Piasa Valley Area: Market Street will continue to be closed north of Broadway Avenue.

"Brick restoration work has begun but will take several weeks," Illinois-American Water says. "The intersection of 3rd Street and Market is closed, with restoration work anticipated to be completed soon. Southbound Market Street, from 3rd Street, is still open to traffic. As work progresses north, Market Street will be closed north to 4th Street."



Turner Tract Area: Lincoln Street from the intersection at McPherson north to McKinley Blvd will be closed. As the work progresses north, the intersection of Lincoln Street and McKinley Boulevard will be closed. Work is planned both east and west of Lincoln Street on McKinley Boulevard. This work will start soon. This will limit traffic on McKinley Boulevard to local traffic only. No thru traffic will be allowed. Traffic will be able to utilize Logan Street and Douglas Street for east and west travel.

Shields Valley Area: Bozza street is closed near the intersection of Chamberlin Street. Chamberlin Street is closed north of Bozza Street to Greenwood Street. Restoration work is starting on Bozza Street, and is weather dependent, should be completed in the next week or two.

Background: Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023.

When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflow

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main.

These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location.

The project area will change based on the progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.

The work in Piasa Valley began this spring

This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main.

Work is expected to continue for over two years.

This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be

placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures. Safety: These closures are necessary for investments in the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner.

At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

