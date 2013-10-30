Please join Illinois American Water, the City of Granite City and The Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate an over $12 million

upgrade at the Granite City Water Treatment Plant.

A short program including comments by Illinois Senator James Clayborne, State Representative Jay Hoffman, Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer and Illinois American Water will be followed by a tour of the facility

This investment also includes the construction of a 2.5 million gallon clear well and high service pump station at the plant. This upgrade increases operational efficiency while meeting new

Environmental Protection Agency standards for water quality.

The investment also includes the installation of three high-service pumps with variable frequency drive (VFD) motors. VFD motors use energy-saving technology to vary the pumping output to match current pumping demands rather than one constant speed. This technology will save on energy use and cost, reducing our environmental footprint, while benefiting our operations and customers.





