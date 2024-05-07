BELLEVILLE - Illinois American Water proudly joins communities across North America in celebrating Drinking Water Week, an annual observance led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA). Taking place May 5-11, Drinking Water Week serves to highlight the importance of safe drinking water and recognize the tireless efforts of local water professionals who keep it flowing around the clock. This year’s celebration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).

Passed in 1974, the SDWA set strong water quality standards for the nation’s drinking water and established a regulatory framework to safeguard the public health and safety of U.S. citizens. American Water recognizes the act’s significant contributions to improving and protecting water quality and emphasizes the need for continued investment and scientific evaluation to address emerging challenges through daily operations.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Delivering high-quality and reliable water service to our customers is what motivates us every day. Drinking Water Week is an annual opportunity to highlight and celebrate our industry, our staff and our collective commitment to public health,” said Rachel Bretz, Director of Water Quality for Illinois American Water. “While celebrating our past achievements, we remain focused on and committed to upholding the ideals of the Safe Drinking Water Act and protecting the water of our future.”

To celebrate Drinking Water Week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools, and others throughout North America will help children and consumers of all ages understand how water is protected, cleaned, and delivered throughout their communities.

"Drinking Water Week is the perfect time to reflect on all that safe drinking water means in our lives,” said AWWA CEO David LaFrance. “Safe, reliable drinking water is critical in many ways, including public health, economic prosperity and our high quality of life. With the Safe Drinking Water Act anniversary, we also celebrate the committed water system workers, the vigilant regulators, the researchers, the public health professionals, the environmental advocates, and everyone with a hand in fulfilling the high standards and spirit of the SDWA."

American Water customers can learn more about the safety of their local water by visiting https://amwater.com/corp/Water-Quality-Wastewater-Service/water-quality-reports.

More like this:

Related Video: