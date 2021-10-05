BELLEVILLE — Over $92,000 will be shared by over 90 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2021 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 770 grants totaling over $760,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.

“We know the importance and value water has in protecting homes and businesses; we also understand the need to support our local heroes. This program allows us to continue to provide support to the local departments,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President.

Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials, and classroom programs. To view the list of fire departments receiving grants across the state, please visit the News section of Illinois American Water’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com.

The firefighter grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3- Oct. 9, 2021, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” It educates about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. Learning the sounds of alarms will keep families safe. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.

Illinois American Water is providing firefighter grants to the following Illinois fire departments:

Northern Illinois

Bolingbrook Fire Department

Des Plaines Fire Department

Elmhurst Fire Department

Elgin Fire Department

Homer Township Fire Protection District

Lemont Fire Protection District

Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

Lombard Fire Department

Mount Prospect Fire Department

Northwest Homer Fire Protection District

Orland Fire Protection District

Oswego Fire Protection District

Plainfield Fire Protection District

Prospect Heights Fire Protection District

Rockton Fire Protection District

Romeoville Fire Department

South Elgin Fire Department

Warrenville Fire Protection District

Sterling Fire Department

Allen Township Fire Protection District

Dana Fire Protection District

Grand Ridge Fire Department

Leonore Fire Department

Long Point Fire Department

Reading Fire Department

Streator Fire Department

