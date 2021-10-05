Illinois American Water Awards Over $92,000 In Firefighter Grants
BELLEVILLE — Over $92,000 will be shared by over 90 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2021 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 770 grants totaling over $760,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations serving customers in Illinois American Water’s service area.
“We know the importance and value water has in protecting homes and businesses; we also understand the need to support our local heroes. This program allows us to continue to provide support to the local departments,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President.
Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to provide personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials, and classroom programs. To view the list of fire departments receiving grants across the state, please visit the News section of Illinois American Water’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com.
The firefighter grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3- Oct. 9, 2021, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” It educates about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. Learning the sounds of alarms will keep families safe. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.
Illinois American Water is providing firefighter grants to the following Illinois fire departments:
Northern Illinois
Bolingbrook Fire Department
Des Plaines Fire Department
Elmhurst Fire Department
Elgin Fire Department
Homer Township Fire Protection District
Lemont Fire Protection District
Lisle-Woodridge Fire District
Lombard Fire Department
Mount Prospect Fire Department
Northwest Homer Fire Protection District
Orland Fire Protection District
Oswego Fire Protection District
Plainfield Fire Protection District
Prospect Heights Fire Protection District
Rockton Fire Protection District
Romeoville Fire Department
South Elgin Fire Department
Warrenville Fire Protection District
Sterling Fire Department
Allen Township Fire Protection District
Dana Fire Protection District
Grand Ridge Fire Department
Leonore Fire Department
Long Point Fire Department
Reading Fire Department
Streator Fire Department
