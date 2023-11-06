ALTON - Belle Street, between Hamilton Street and 10th Street, remains closed to thru traffic. Hamilton, 10th, Marshall, 9th Street, and State Street are back open to traffic.

Belle Street north of Marshall is undergoing pavement restoration, with local traffic allowed only. Belle Street is closed to all thru traffic at the intersection of W. 15th Street.

Please use US 67, Alby Street, or State/9th Street to traverse north-south in place of using Belle Street.

