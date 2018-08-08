BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water is accepting applications for its 2018 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this program, the company provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities in its service areas.

According to Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water, the Firefighter Grant Program is another opportunity for Illinois American Water to support fire protection efforts. He said, “This program allows our team to build on our partnership with our local heroes and contribute to their hard work. Since 2010, we’ve had the opportunity to award over $417,000 for over 425 grants to our community firefighters.”

The maximum grant amount is $1,000. Fire departments?districts are eligible for one grant per calendar year. Only uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Illinois American Water’s service territory are eligible to receive funding. Grants of up to $1,000 will be considered to cover the costs associated with the following:

Personal protective gear

Communications equipment

Firefighting tools

Water handling equipment

Training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection

Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks

Eligible fire departments should send a letter of application by Sept. 7, 2018 with the following information:

Description of the organization(s) seeking support

Overview of specific project to be funded and grant amount requested

Community problem/challenges that the project will address

Timeframe for implementation of project

Summary of other sources being approached for support of project

Project budget

Applications can be emailed to Karen Cotton, manager of external affairs, at Karen.cotton@amwater.com.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor?owned water utility in the state, providing high?quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, american Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly?traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market?based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

