HAMEL – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement repairs on Illinois 4 between Interstate 55 and Illinois 143 will begin today, Oct. 12, and require intermittent lane closures. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.