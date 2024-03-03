GREENFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that resurfacing of Illinois 267 from Illinois 108 to the north side of Greenfield in Greene County begins, weather permitting, Monday, March 4, 2024, and will require intermittent lane closures. Flaggers will maintain two-way traffic.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of May.

