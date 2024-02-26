GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that utility work will require a full closure of Illinois 203 (Nameoki Road) between Pershing Boulevard and Victory Drive in Granite City for one-week beginning, weather permitting, Monday, March 4.

A posted detour will direct motorists around the closure from southbound Nameoki Road to Madison Avenue to 23rd Street.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.