BELLEVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement repairs on Illinois 159 from North Douglas Avenue to Alexa Drive will require intermittent overnight lane closures beginning, weather permitting, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. One lane will always remain open in both directions, with the help of flaggers.

Article continues after sponsor message

All lanes will be open by 5 a.m. each morning. The project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.