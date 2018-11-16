EDWARDSVILLE - There are going to be a lot of excited people today with Illinois Route 143 over Indian Creek open once again.

Traffic was light Friday morning because the word is not yet out about the highway open between Edwardsville and Wood River, but look for that to change by the weekend.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois Department of Transportation opened the road at noon Thursday, Field Engineer Joel Cumby said.

“I believe now the only thing left to do is seeding and with the weather, that will be done in the spring,” Cumby added. “Not only did we replace the bridge, but we raised the grade. It went quicker closing the road down rather than one lane of traffic over the bridge. It would have been very complicated that way and taken a lot longer time. We are glad it opened on time.”

The road closed May 7 and now reopened on Nov. 15, so it took a little over six months to finish.

More like this: