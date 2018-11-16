Traffic was light on Illinois 143 on Friday morning, but the highway is open for travel both ways from Wood River to Edwardsville. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

EDWARDSVILLE - There are going to be a lot of excited people today with Illinois Route 143 over Indian Creek open once again.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Traffic was light Friday morning because the word is not yet out about the highway open between Edwardsville and Wood River, but look for that to change by the weekend.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois Department of Transportation opened the road at noon Thursday, Field Engineer Joel Cumby said.

“I believe now the only thing left to do is seeding and with the weather, that will be done in the spring,” Cumby added. “Not only did we replace the bridge, but we raised the grade. It went quicker closing the road down rather than one lane of traffic over the bridge. It would have been very complicated that way and taken a lot longer time. We are glad it opened on time.”

The road closed May 7 and now reopened on Nov. 15, so it took a little over six months to finish.

Traffic was flowing on Illinois 143 by rush hour time around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

More like this:

Apr 22, 2024 - Nine Tornadoes Strike Illinois and Missouri This Past Thursday, April 18, 2024, NWS Confirms

Apr 2, 2024 - IDOT, ISP: ‘U Drive. U Text. U Pay.’

Mar 5, 2024 - RiverBender Blog: Fear the Deer

Apr 24, 2024 - ISP Squad Car Struck By Driver On I-57 East Of Anna

4 days ago - Senator Erica Harriss to Hold May Traveling Office Hours

 