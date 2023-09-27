COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that emergency repairs by the Illinois Central Railroad Company to a crossing on Illinois 13 (South Belt East) between South Jackson Street and South Charles Street will require a full closure starting, weather permitting, Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 a.m.

A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. The work is expected to be complete by 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

