Dr. Linda Schilsky

Pediatrician - Board Certified



Dr. Schilsky is a local and experienced Pediatrician specializing in comprehensive care of newborns, children & adolescents, child development and infectious disease.

What Our Parents Need To Know

4 We open our new office on Thursday, February 14th

4 The office is located at 1440 West Walnut, Suite 2A, Jacksonville, IL

4 Our new office phone number is (217) 243-3543 (3KID)

4 To transfer your child’s records patients can download the record transfer form online at

www.memorialmd.com/data/documents/HHIPAA_Authorized_Form.pdf

(Transfer forms can be picked up at our office or at the Jacksonville Pediatric Associates.

Please give us a call so we can provide you with more information or to make an appointment.

