Illini Medical Associates Welcomes Dr. Linda Schilsky
Dr. Linda Schilsky
Pediatrician - Board Certified
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Dr. Schilsky is a local and experienced Pediatrician specializing in comprehensive care of newborns, children & adolescents, child development and infectious disease.
What Our Parents Need To Know
4 We open our new office on Thursday, February 14th
4 The office is located at 1440 West Walnut, Suite 2A, Jacksonville, IL
4 Our new office phone number is (217) 243-3543 (3KID)
4 To transfer your child’s records patients can download the record transfer form online at
www.memorialmd.com/data/documents/HHIPAA_Authorized_Form.pdf
(Transfer forms can be picked up at our office or at the Jacksonville Pediatric Associates.
Please give us a call so we can provide you with more information or to make an appointment.
More like this: