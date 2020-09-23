CHICAGO – The Illinois Republican Party today called on Governor JB Pritzker to give a straight answer on whether he believes Speaker Michael Madigan should resign if he fails to testify before a House investigative committee next week.

“Pritzker is hoping the people of Illinois forget about his steadfast support for Speaker Madigan, but we won’t let him get away with it,” Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said. “There is a hearing set for next Tuesday and Mike Madigan has been asked to testify. If Madigan fails to appear or refuses to answer questions, will Pritzker finally call on Madigan to resign?”

The Madigan corruption probe is set to continue next Tuesday following clearance from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. Madigan was reportedly on the list of individuals requested to appear before the investigative committee.

While Pritzker will appear at noon today at the Thompson Center to talk about COVID-19, the traditionally aggressive Chicago press corps has an opportunity to ask Pritzker about Tuesday’s hearing and the implications of Madigan failing to testify.

