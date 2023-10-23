Liquor Licensing Modernization Updates Will Improve Customer Service and Save Customers Time

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is announcing the rollout of a new, streamlined online application option for new 1A retailer licenses and the launch of the Appointments Only program for in-person liquor license services. Both will begin today, October 23, 2023.

Online Applications for New 1A Retailer Licenses

Currently, existing 1A retailer licensees, which include bars, restaurants, and packaged goods stores, can renew their licenses online via their MyTax Illinois account. We have upgraded our application process to give new 1A retail applicants the option to submit their license applications online starting today, October 23, 2023. Applications can be completed and submitted online via MyTax.illinois.gov. This upgrade will make the new retailer application process more efficient for our licensees. MyTax Illinois is the quickest and easiest way to apply for a liquor license.

The beginning of online applications for new 1A retailer license applicants will improve ILCC licensing services and make online applications available for all 1A retailer license customers. Customers can visit the ILCC’s [Licensing Webpage] to submit a 1A retailer license application online. For login assistance or other questions about MyTax Illinois, please contact Rev.MyTaxHelp@illinois.gov or call 1-800-732-8866.

Appointments Only In-Person Licensing Services

Under the new Appointments Only program, appointments will be required for all customers seeking in-person licensing assistance at the ILCC’s Springfield and Chicago offices. The Appointments Only program will improve customer service and eliminate the unpredictability of wait times at the ILCC’s offices. Licensing appointments will open today, October 23, 2023, and can be booked on the ILCC’s Licensing Appointments webpage. Customers can choose the type of licensing services they need and a time and date for their appointment.

“As public servants, we understand the importance of providing good customer service. As such, our goal is to minimize wait time for office visits. The appointment requirement is just one way to ensure our licensees receive assistance that is helpful and personable,” said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner.

The ILCC encourages all licensees to renew their liquor licenses online for no wait times and immediate processing.

For questions regarding the online license application process, or for assistance submitting an online renewal application, please contact the ILCC via email at LCC.Licensing@illinois.gov, or via telephone at 312-814-2206 or 217-782-2136.

About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission’s mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors. The ILCC accomplishes its mission through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and by providing training and education to promote responsible beverage service.

To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov. To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC’s Enforcement Division, click here.

