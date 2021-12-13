Illinois American Water’s work to separate the Alton combined sewer system

and install new sanitary sewers continues.

Below is information about this week’s road closures – Dec. 13, 2021

Piasa Valley Area:

6th Street east of Alby Street is closed to George Street. Alby Street is closed from 7th Street south toward 6th Street. 5th Street is closed east of Easton Street east to George Street. The south half of Public Square will be closed to traffic, with the north half being two-way traffic temporarily. 7th Street east of the square to George Street will close soon.

Turner Tract Area:

The intersection of Lincoln Street and Logan Street is closed, with Lincoln Street closed south to the alley south of McKinley Blvd. Pavement restoration work is being completed on Lincoln and McKinley Streets, with the anticipation that those streets could open by the end of this coming week. The west end of the alley west of Lincoln Street, between McPherson and Douglas Streets is closed to traffic. The alley south of McKinley is scheduled to be closed east of Lincoln starting soon.

Shields Valley Area:

Chamberlin Street is closed north of Walker Street to Greenwood Street. The west end of Greenwood Street is closed. The intersection of Walker/Chamberlin Streets will continue to be closed. Joesting Avenue is planned to be closed in the near future to all traffic.

Background:

Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy

combined sewer overflows.

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main. These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location. Project area will change based on the progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures. The work in Piasa Valley began this spring This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main. Work is expected to continue for over two years. This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.



Safety:

These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

