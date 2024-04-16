EAST MOLINE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 2 officials announce the arrest of 33-year-old Jerrico J. Lessard of Woodhull, IL for four counts of Nonconsensual Dissemination of a Sexual Image (Class 4 Felony).

On January 8th, 2024, ISP was contacted by officials from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department regarding a complaint against a county employee. ISP began an investigation into the allegation that the employee had disseminated photos depicting sexual imagery without permission of the person shown in the photos. As a result of the investigation, on April 11, 2024, ISP agents obtained the above-mentioned charges against Lessard. Lessard was issued a notice to appear for his first court appearance and there is no booking photo available. There is no additional information.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

