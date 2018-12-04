EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced that SBDC client Metro East Therapy in Edwardsville has expanded its business.

The SBDC and Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May have greatly supported Metro East Therapy owner Maggie Block. Di Maggio May has assisted Block since the early stages of her business plan and also assisted in Block’s property acquisition to move to a new, larger location.

“Jo Ann is such a cheerleader,” says Block. “She has always been supportive and encouraging on the things I want to do with my business. You can tell she takes a lot of pride in her work, and she gets as excited for the business success as we do.

“Jo Ann is always willing to answer questions and provide resources. Every entrepreneur should be taking advantage of their local SBDC, because of the no-cost service they provide.”

Block earned a bachelor’s in communication sciences and disorders from Illinois State University, and a master’s in communication sciences and disorders from Saint Louis University. She is a speech language pathologist who specializes in dyslexia. Block recently wrote an article for ASHA Leader called “Stand Up for Your Dyslexia Expertise.”

Metro East Therapy began in the Lexow Financial Building in Edwardsville. When the opportunity arose for Block to purchase property and move to the new, larger facility at 910 N. Main Street, an ideal location near downtown Edwardsville, Block acted upon Di Maggio May’s recommendation.

Metro East Therapy is a place for families and children to get the attention they need and deserve. Block and her team are highly involved in each family that uses their services. If there are children that need to be served in any way, Metro East Therapy finds a way to help them.

Article continues after sponsor message

Block is passionate about helping children to read. She believes that a child can make progress given the right set of tools and with the right social and emotional support from the therapy team, family and others. She is wholeheartedly involved in each child that comes through her door.

Block is thankful to those who have trusted her team to provide the support each child needs. She hopes the community will continue to utilize Metro East Therapy for any speech, behavior or other disorders.

Di Maggio May and the SBDC are excited to see where Metro East Therapy goes next. “We know that Maggie has significant goals that she wants to surpass within the next year,” Di Maggio May said. “Maggie definitely wants to expand her outreach to more children that need her expertise and services.

“It has been a pleasure to watch Metro East Therapy grow. Maggie is doing a great job and is making a name for herself both as a professional and as a business owner. The SBDC is honored to assist their growth.”

Contact Metro East Therapy at 618-581-8304. For more information, visit metroeasttherapy.com. They can also be found on Facebook.

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists start-up ventures such as Metro East Therapy, as well as existing businesses headquartered in the nine-county region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE as a service to Illinois small businesses.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining new jobs and encouraging new investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large.

To learn about the SBDC, contact the IL SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE at (618) 650-2929.

More like this: