COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Illinois 3 in Sauget will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, October 29, 2018, weather permitting. This work is necessary to repair the pavement. This work is anticipated to be completed by mid-November 2018.

The Department advises the travelling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones. Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.