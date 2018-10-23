IL Route 3 in Sauget to be restricted to one lane each direction for pavement repairs
COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Illinois 3 in Sauget will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, October 29, 2018, weather permitting. This work is necessary to repair the pavement. This work is anticipated to be completed by mid-November 2018.
The Department advises the travelling public to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones. Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The contractor on this project is Christ Brothers Asphalt of Lebanon, Illinois.
Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.