SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and Illinois State Police (ISP) are joining together to recognize and honor all Illinois telecommunicators. Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed April 14-20, 2024, as Telecommunications Week in Illinois in recognition of the vital contributions telecommunicators make to the safety and well-being of Illinoisans.

“Our telecommunicators are the first to answer the call and serve as a vital part of our response during any emergency. The information that they provide to responders is critical and helps us understand the situation we are responding to and allows us to better prepare to help once we arrive,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. “Thank you for all that you do to help someone on their worst day feel comforted and reassured that help is on the way.”

Article continues after sponsor message

ISP’s Telecommunication Services Bureau (TSB) has approximately 100 public safety telecommunicators responsible for providing reliable routine and emergency communication capabilities for state law enforcement agencies, as well as federal, county, and municipal agency partners when necessary. Those telecommunicators handled more than 530,000 calls for service in 2023. ISP TSB has six communications centers throughout the state.

"Telecommunicators are critical to saving lives when seconds matter," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "This April, we honor those calming voices who answer the call, and recognize the vital role they play in ensuring efficient and effective emergency response in times of crisis."

Every year, the second week of April is set aside to honor our telecommunicators who are truly the first responders to answer the call. This week-long event, initially set up in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California, is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.

More like this: