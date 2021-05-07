FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that lane restrictions will begin on IL 159 just north of I-64 between Fountains Parkway and Rosewood Village on Sunday, May 9, 2021, weather permitting. These lane restrictions will be between 8:00 PM and 5:00 AM daily. These restrictions are needed to complete pavement repairs and work is expected to be completed by the end of May 2021.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Complete Asphalt Service from Pittsfield, Illinois.

