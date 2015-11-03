IHSA sets times, dates for second round of Class 1A football playoffs: Carrollton plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at home Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Class 1A Boys Football Schedule & Scores — 2015-16 * Last updated at 7:18 pm on Monday, November 2, 2015 Print this page First Round Game 1 — Toulon (Stark County) 28, Tremont 7 Game 2 — Forreston 8, Dakota 0 Game 3 — Polo 49, Elgin (Westminster Christian) 6 Game 4 — Warren [Coop] 26, Chicago (C. Hope Academy) 20 (OT) Game 5 — Ottawa (Marquette) 14, Hebron (Alden-H.) [Coop] 7 Game 6 — Stockton 34, Galena (H.S.) 2 Game 7 — Lena (L.-Winslow) 55, Princeville 14 Game 8 — Orion 62, Chicago (Douglass) 6 Game 9 — Tuscola 49, Camp Point (Central) 7 Game 10 — LeRoy 30, Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] 0 Game 11 — Carrollton 40, Bridgeport (Red Hill) 20 Game 12 — Pawnee 42, Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] 8 Game 13 — Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) 49, Mt. Olive 13 Game 14 — Winchester [West Central Coop] 20, Decatur (St. Teresa) 12 Game 15 — Arcola 57, Hardin (Calhoun) [Coop] 16 Game 16 — Catlin (Salt Fork) 28, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 20 Article continues after sponsor message Second Round Game 17 — #1 Toulon (Stark County) (10-0) at #9 Forreston (8-2) (map), Sat., Nov. 7, 6:00 pm Game 18 — #4 Polo (10-0) vs. #12 Warren [Coop] (7-3) at Warren (map), Sat., Nov. 7, 3:00 pm Game 19 — #2 Ottawa (Marquette) (10-0) at #10 Stockton (8-2) (map), Sat., Nov. 7, 2:00 pm Game 20 — #6 Orion (9-1) at #3 Lena (L.-Winslow) (10-0) (map), Sat., Nov. 7, 1:00 pm Game 21 — #1 Tuscola (10-0) at #9 LeRoy (7-3) (map), Sat., Nov. 7, 2:00 pm Game 22 — #5 Pawnee (9-1) at #4 Carrollton (9-1) (map), Sat., Nov. 7, 2:00 pm Game 23 — #2 Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) (10-0) vs. #10 Winchester [West Central Coop] (7-3) at Winchester (map), Sat., Nov. 7, 2:00 pm Game 24 — #3 Arcola (10-0) at #11 Catlin (Salt Fork) (7-3) (map), Sat., Nov. 7, 5:00 pm Quarterfinals Game 25 — Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, TBA Game 26 — Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, TBA Game 27 — Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, TBA Game 28 — Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, TBA Semifinals Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA Championship Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at DeKalb (Huskie Stadium), TBA More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip