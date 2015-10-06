GODFREY- Rolling Hills Golf Course and Marquette Catholic High School partnered to host the Illinois High School Association Class 2A Regionals golf match, showcasing the region’s best boys golfers.

In the match, which teed off around 9 a.m. this Tuesday morning, teams from all around the area competed against their competitors in the 2A class.

Marquette Catholic High School dominated during the regional matchup, taking the first place team score position for their astounding 308 daily total. With a score containing 28 fewer points, Greenville High School took second place with a score of 336. Highland High School placed in third place with 341 in team scores.

Marquette Catholic’s Michael Holtz rightfully earned the first place medal for his performance in the Regional match. Holtz’s game was spectacular throughout the day, hitting par 37 on the front half of the course and 34 on the back half, adding up to a total of 71.

Greg Brauns of Greenville finished out the course with a par of 75, coming in second place in individual scores. East Alton-Wood River’s Andrew Sobol came in third with par 77. Civic Memorial’s Alec Hilliard shot par 78 in the day’s event, landing him in fourth place in individual scores.

Qualifying teams of 1A, 2A and 3A classes will head out to the IHSA Sectionals matches this upcoming Tuesday, Oct. 13. Teams will then head off to the IHSA State competition in various parts of the state the weekend of Oct. 16 and 17.

TEAM SCORES:

1st: Marquette Catholic (308)

2nd: Greenville (336)

3rd: Highland (341)

4th: Civic Memorial (344) (tie with Triad)

5th: Triad (344) (tie with CM)

6th: Jerseyville (355)

7th: East Alton-Wood River (361)

8th: Southwestern (373)

9th: Roxana (419)

TOP PLAYERS PER TEAM:

Marquette Catholic - Michael Holtz (71)

Greenville - Gage Brauns (75)

Highland - Brode Portell (79)

Civic Memorial - Alec Hilliard (78)

Triad - Chris Lambert (84)

Jerseyville - Zach Droege (79)

East Alton-Wood River - Andrew Sobol (77)

Southwestern - Reid Nixon (90)

Roxana - Zach Carlisle (84)

