IHSA post-season assignments for area teams announced
BLOOMINGTON – Here are the postseason assignments for Riverbender-area teams for the Illinois High School Association's spring sports championship tournaments.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Tournaments are held in baseball, softball, boys tennis, girls soccer, boys and girls track and field and boys volleyball; the state finals in each sport will be held n late May and early June at locations throughout the state.
Only boys tennis and boys volleyball are not divided into classes; track and field and girls soccer are divided into three classes, baseball and softball are divided into four classes.
The assignments for spring sports are as follows:
BASEBALL
CLASS 1A (State Tournament set for June 3-4 at Dozier Park, Peoria)
CARLINVILLE BLACKBURN COLLEGE SECTIONAL (HARDIN-CALHOUN AND RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD WILL HOST REGIONALS): Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun (Regional winners advance to Blackburn College Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Springfield Lincoln Land College Supersectional)
CARLINVILLE BLACKBURN COLLEGE SECTIONAL (NEW ATHENS AND OKAWVILLE WILL HOST REGIONALS): Metro East Lutheran (Regional winners advance to Carlinville Blackburn College Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Springfield Lincoln Land College Supersectional)
CLASS 2A (State Tournament set for June 3-4 at Dozier Park, Peoria)
TEUTOPOLIS SECTIONAL (BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF AND GILLESPIE WILL HOST REGIONALS): Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River (Regional winners advance to Teutopolis Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Sauget GCS Ballpark Supersectional)
CLASS 3A (State Tournament set for June 10-11 at
Silver Cross Field, Joliet)
TRIAD SECTIONAL (HIGHLAND AND MASCOUTAH WILL HOST REGIONALS): Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Jersey (Regional winners advance to Triad Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Sauget GCS Ballpark Supersectional)
CLASS 4A (State Tournament set for June 10-11
at Silver Cross Field, Joliet)
BLOOMINGTON ILLINOIS WESLEYAN SECTIONAL (ALTON AND BELLEVILLE WEST WILL HOST REGIONALS): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City (Regional winners advance to Bloomington Illinois Wesleyan Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Champaign University of Illinois Supersectional)
SOFTBALL
CLASS 1A (State Tournament set for June 3-4
at Eastside Centre, East Peoria
LIBERTY SECTIONAL (GREENFIELD AND HARDIN-CALHOUN WILL HOST REGIONALS): Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun (Regional winners advance to Liberty Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Springfield UI-Springfield Supersectional)
NEW ATHENS SECTIONAL (LEBANON AND MARISSA WILL HOST REGIONALS): Metro East Lutheran (Regional winners advance to New Athens Sectional; Sectional winner advances to DuQuoin Supersectional)
CLASS 2A (State Tournament set for June 3-4
at Eastside Centre, East Peoria)
GILLESPIE SECTIONAL (GILLESPIE AND PIASA SOUTHWESTERN WILL HOST REGIONALS): Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River (Regional winners advance to Gillespie Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Athens Supersectional
CLASS 3A (State Tournament set for June 10-11
at Eastside Centre, East Peoria)
HERRIN SECTIONAL (COLUMBIA AND TRIAD WILL HOST REGIONALS): Marquette Catholic, Civic Memorial, Jersey (Regional winners will advance to Herrin Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Mattoon Supersectional)
CLASS 4A (State Tournament set for June 10-11
at Eastside Centre, East Peoria)
NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL (ALTON AND EDWARDSVILLE WILL HOST REGIONALS): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City (Regional winners advance to Normal Community Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Normal Illinois State Supersectional)
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 1A (State Tournament set for May 27-28
at North Central College, Naperville)
BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF SECTIONAL (MARQUETTE CATHOLIC AND BREESE CENTRAL WILL HOST REGIONALS): Marquette Catholic, Metro East Lutheran, McGivney Catholic, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River (Regional winners advance to Belleville Althoff Sectional; Sectional winner advances to UI-Springfield Supersectional)
SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN SECTIONAL (CARLINVILLE AND GREENVILLE WILL HOST REGIONALS): Piasa Southwestern (Regional winners advance to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional; Sectional winner advances to UI-Springfield Supersectional)
CLASS 2A (State Tournament set for June 3-4
at North Central College, Naperville)
TRIAD SECTIONAL (CHATHAM GLENWOOD AND SPRINGFIELD WILL HOST REGIONALS): Civic Memorial, Jersey (Regional winners advance to Triad Sectional; Sectional winner advances to UI-Springfield Supersectional)
CLASS 3A (State Tournament set for June 3-4
at North Central College, Naperville)
NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL (COLLINSVILLE AND GRANITE CITY WILL HOST REGIONALS): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City (Regional winners advance to Normal Community Sectional; Sectional winner advances to Joliet Central Supersectional)
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
All State Track and Field meets set for May 26-28
at O'Brien Stadium, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston
CLASS 1A
GILLESPIE SECTIONAL (THURSDAY, MAY 19): Marquette Catholic, Carrollton, Metro East Lutheran, Piasa Southwestern
CLASS 2A
SPRINGFIELD LANPHIER SECTIONAL (FRIDAY, MAY 20): Civic Memorial, Jersey, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River
CLASS 3A
COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL (FRIDAY, MAY 20): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
All State Track and Field Meets set for May 19-21
at O'Brien Stadium, Eastern Illinois University, Charleston
CLASS 1A
CARLINVILLE SECTIONAL (THURSDAY, MAY 12): Marquette Catholic, Carrollton, Piasa Southwestern
SPARTA SECTIONAL (FRIDAY, MAY 13): Metro East Lutheran
CLASS 2A
ROCHESTER SECTIONAL (FRIDAY, MAY 13): Civic Memorial, Jersey, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River
CLASS 3A
ROCK ISLAND SECTIONAL (FRIDAY, MAY 13): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City
BOYS TENNIS
State Tournament set for May 26-28 at Arlington Heights Hersey
and other venues in Chicago area
EDWARDSVILLE SECTIONAL (SATURDAY, MAY 21): Marquette Catholic, Alton, Civic Memorial, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, Jersey, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River
TRIAD SECTIONAL (SATURDAY, MAY 21): Granite City
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
State Tournament set for June 3-4, Hoffman Estates High School
FRANKFORT LINCOLN-WAY EAST SECTIONAL (METRO EAST LUTHERAN AND O'FALLON HOSTING REGIONALS): Alton, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, Granite City (Regional winners advance to Frankfort Lincoln-Way East Sectional; Sectional winner advances to State Tournament)
More like this: