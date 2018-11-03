IHSA Friday Playoff Scoreboard
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL – SUPER SECTIONALS
CLASS 1A
At Elgin Westminster Christian: Newark def. Durand 25-23. 24-26. 25-20
At Lexington: Hartsburg-Emden def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-13. 25-12
At Nokomis: Decatur St. Teresa Catholic def. Jacksonville Routt Catholic 25-13, 23-25. 25-15
At Okawville: Grayville def. Father McGivney Catholic 25-19. 25-16
CLASS 2A
At Beardstown: Pleasant Plains def. Eureka 25-20, 15-25, 25-22
At McLeansboro Hamilton County: Nashville def. Fairfield 25-20, 15-25, 25-22
At Oregon: Galena def. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy 25-16, 25-19
At Watseka: Champaign St. Thomas More def. Seneca 25-22, 25-19
CLASS 3A
At Civic Memorial: Belleville Althoff Catholic def. Mt. Zion 25-18, 23-25. 25-16
At Elmhurst Timothy Christian: Chicago Latin def. Wheaton St. Francis 25-18. 25-18
At Park Forest Rich East: Joliet Catholic Academy def. Burbank St. Laurence 25-11, 25-7
At Sterling: Sterling def. Morton 25-11, 25-7
CLASS 4A
At Bartlett; Downers Grove North def St. Charles East 25-13, 25-17
At Gurnee Warren: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge def. Wilmette Loyola Academy 29-27, 25-14
At Normal Community: Lisle Benet Academy def. Bloomington 25-11, 22-25, 25-23
At Riverside-Brookfield: Chicago Marist def. Chicago Whitney Young 25-10, 25-13
FOOTBALL – SECOND ROUND
CLASS 3A
Lisle 37, Poplar Grove North Boone 25
CLASS 6A
Normal Community West 26, Palos Heights Shepard 17
Oak Lawn Richards 35, Yorkville 21
BOYS SOCCER – STATE SEMIFINALS
At Rolling Meadows High School
CLASS 2A
Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1, Crystal Lake South 1 (after extra time; Crystal Lake South advances 5-4 in penalty shootout)
Chicago St. Ignatius Prep 1, Peoria Notre Dame 1 (after extra time, Peoria Notre Dame advances 4-2 in penalty shootout)
CLASS 3A
Naperville North 1, Roselle Lake Park 0 (after extra time)
Libertyville 1, Collinsville 0
