GIRLS VOLLEYBALL – SUPER SECTIONALS

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

CLASS 1A

At Elgin Westminster Christian: Newark def. Durand 25-23. 24-26. 25-20

At Lexington: Hartsburg-Emden def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-13. 25-12

At Nokomis: Decatur St. Teresa Catholic def. Jacksonville Routt Catholic 25-13, 23-25. 25-15

At Okawville: Grayville def. Father McGivney Catholic 25-19. 25-16

CLASS 2A

At Beardstown: Pleasant Plains def. Eureka 25-20, 15-25, 25-22

At McLeansboro Hamilton County: Nashville def. Fairfield 25-20, 15-25, 25-22

At Oregon: Galena def. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy 25-16, 25-19

At Watseka: Champaign St. Thomas More def. Seneca 25-22, 25-19

CLASS 3A

At Civic Memorial: Belleville Althoff Catholic def. Mt. Zion 25-18, 23-25. 25-16

At Elmhurst Timothy Christian: Chicago Latin def. Wheaton St. Francis 25-18. 25-18

At Park Forest Rich East: Joliet Catholic Academy def. Burbank St. Laurence 25-11, 25-7

At Sterling: Sterling def. Morton 25-11, 25-7

CLASS 4A

Article continues after sponsor message

At Bartlett; Downers Grove North def St. Charles East 25-13, 25-17

At Gurnee Warren: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge def. Wilmette Loyola Academy 29-27, 25-14

At Normal Community: Lisle Benet Academy def. Bloomington 25-11, 22-25, 25-23

At Riverside-Brookfield: Chicago Marist def. Chicago Whitney Young 25-10, 25-13

FOOTBALL – SECOND ROUND

CLASS 3A

Lisle 37, Poplar Grove North Boone 25

CLASS 6A

Normal Community West 26, Palos Heights Shepard 17

Oak Lawn Richards 35, Yorkville 21

BOYS SOCCER – STATE SEMIFINALS

At Rolling Meadows High School

CLASS 2A

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1, Crystal Lake South 1 (after extra time; Crystal Lake South advances 5-4 in penalty shootout)

Chicago St. Ignatius Prep 1, Peoria Notre Dame 1 (after extra time, Peoria Notre Dame advances 4-2 in penalty shootout)

CLASS 3A

Naperville North 1, Roselle Lake Park 0 (after extra time)

Libertyville 1, Collinsville 0

More like this:

Mar 2, 2024 - Friday, March 1 Sports Round-Up: Chatham Glenwood Advances, Centralia Wins At Triad

Mar 24, 2024 - Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Saturday, March 23, 2024

Mar 5, 2024 - Monday, March 4 Sports Round-Up: West Central Advances To State, Plus Other Post-Season Results

Jan 4, 2024 - AP Boys Basketball Updated Rankings - Collinsville Jumps Up To No. 2 In 4A, Breese Central Sits Atop 2A

Feb 7, 2024 - Feb. 7 Associated Press Boys Basketball Rankings - Kahoks Rise To No. 7 In 4A, Flyers Fall To No. 10 In 3A

 