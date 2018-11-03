IHSA Friday Playoff Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL – SUPER SECTIONALS CLASS 1A At Elgin Westminster Christian: Newark def. Durand 25-23. 24-26. 25-20 At Lexington: Hartsburg-Emden def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-13. 25-12 At Nokomis: Decatur St. Teresa Catholic def. Jacksonville Routt Catholic 25-13, 23-25. 25-15 At Okawville: Grayville def. Father McGivney Catholic 25-19. 25-16 CLASS 2A At Beardstown: Pleasant Plains def. Eureka 25-20, 15-25, 25-22 At McLeansboro Hamilton County: Nashville def. Fairfield 25-20, 15-25, 25-22 At Oregon: Galena def. Elgin Harvest Christian Academy 25-16, 25-19 At Watseka: Champaign St. Thomas More def. Seneca 25-22, 25-19 CLASS 3A At Civic Memorial: Belleville Althoff Catholic def. Mt. Zion 25-18, 23-25. 25-16 At Elmhurst Timothy Christian: Chicago Latin def. Wheaton St. Francis 25-18. 25-18 At Park Forest Rich East: Joliet Catholic Academy def. Burbank St. Laurence 25-11, 25-7 At Sterling: Sterling def. Morton 25-11, 25-7 CLASS 4A Article continues after sponsor message At Bartlett; Downers Grove North def St. Charles East 25-13, 25-17 At Gurnee Warren: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge def. Wilmette Loyola Academy 29-27, 25-14 At Normal Community: Lisle Benet Academy def. Bloomington 25-11, 22-25, 25-23 At Riverside-Brookfield: Chicago Marist def. Chicago Whitney Young 25-10, 25-13 FOOTBALL – SECOND ROUND CLASS 3A Lisle 37, Poplar Grove North Boone 25 CLASS 6A Normal Community West 26, Palos Heights Shepard 17 Oak Lawn Richards 35, Yorkville 21 BOYS SOCCER – STATE SEMIFINALS At Rolling Meadows High School CLASS 2A Waterloo Gibault Catholic 1, Crystal Lake South 1 (after extra time; Crystal Lake South advances 5-4 in penalty shootout) Chicago St. Ignatius Prep 1, Peoria Notre Dame 1 (after extra time, Peoria Notre Dame advances 4-2 in penalty shootout) CLASS 3A Naperville North 1, Roselle Lake Park 0 (after extra time) Libertyville 1, Collinsville 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip