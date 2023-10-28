CLASS 1A

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Aurora Christian 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7

Casey Westfiled 49, Toledo Cumberland 7

Forreston 20, Ottawa Marquette Catholic 7

Toulon Stark County 34. Princeville 20

CLASS 2A

Red Bud 7, Chester 0 (OT)

Seneca 45, Dwight 0

CLASS 3A

Stillman Valley 21, Chicago Noble/Johnson 20

Lombard Montini Catholic 49, Eureka 6

Monmouth-Roseville 35, Poplar Grove North Boone 14

CLASS 4A

Coal City 44, Normal University 0

Dixon 10, Plano 7

Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 28, Kewanee 13

Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic 14, Richmond-Burton 0

Rochester 59, Lincoln 14

Sandwich 49, Norridge Ridgewood 34

West Chicago Wheaton Academy 68, Chicago Phoenix 0

CLASS 5A

Triad 20, Mahomet-Seymour 19

Antioch 63, Chicago Englewood STEM 6

Glen Ellyn Glenbard North 54, Chicago Noble/UIC 0

Morris 56, Tinley Park 6

Mundelein Carmel Catholic 69, Chicago Lindblom 14

Joliet Catholic Academy 40, Peoria Central 16

Sycamore 42, Evergreen Park 13

Wheaton St. Francis 45, Rochelle 14

CLASS 6A

Belvidere North 38, Chicago Amundsen 20

Article continues after sponsor message

Blue Island Eisenhower 42, Dunlap 41 (2OT)

Cary Grove 49, Libertyville 6

Geneva 50, Chicago Senn 8

Kankakee 29. Midlothian Bremen 6

Lake Zurich 21, Crystal Lake Central 7

Oak Lawn Richards 55, Chicago Hubbard 7

Maple Park Kaneland 56, Riverside-Brookfield 20

Washington 59, Danville 14

CLASS 7A

Batavia 46, Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 39, Chicago St. Rita Catholic 10

Downers Grove North 42, Chicago Kenwood 13

Addison Trail 21, Chicago Lincoln Park 19

Lombard Glenbard East 24, Machesney Park Harlem 0

Mt Prospect 46, Buffalo Grove 20

New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 23, Algonquin Jacobs 14

New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 40, Hoffman Estates 14

Normal Community 43, Summit Argo 0

Wheaton North 43, Chicago Whitney Young 0

Villa Park Willowbrook 21, Yorkville 13

CLASS 8A

Belleville East 70, Aurora East 0

Barrington 42, Glenview Glenbrook South 18

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 56, Chicago Taft 0

Gurnee Warren 39, Oswego 3

Huntley 26, Skokie Niles West 14

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 39, Joliet West 6

LaGrange Lyons 31, Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 6

Minooka 27, Orland Park Carl Sandburg 7

Naperville Central 31, Downers Grove South 22

Naperville Neuqua Valley 21, Palatine 17

Park Ridge Maine South 35, Lockport Township 0

More like this:

Nov 13, 2023 - High School Football Quarterfinals Scoreboard

Nov 18, 2023 - High School Football State Semifinals Scoreboard

Nov 6, 2023 - Saturday Sports Roundup: Tigers Clip Casey-Westfield, East Side Wins Again, Plus Other Results

Nov 13, 2023 - High School Football State Semifinals Schedule

Nov 6, 2023 - IHSA Football Playoff Quarterfinals Schedule

 