IHSA Football Playoffs First Round Scoreboard (Friday)
CLASS 1A
Aurora Christian 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7
Casey Westfiled 49, Toledo Cumberland 7
Forreston 20, Ottawa Marquette Catholic 7
Toulon Stark County 34. Princeville 20
CLASS 2A
Red Bud 7, Chester 0 (OT)
Seneca 45, Dwight 0
CLASS 3A
Stillman Valley 21, Chicago Noble/Johnson 20
Lombard Montini Catholic 49, Eureka 6
Monmouth-Roseville 35, Poplar Grove North Boone 14
CLASS 4A
Coal City 44, Normal University 0
Dixon 10, Plano 7
Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 28, Kewanee 13
Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic 14, Richmond-Burton 0
Rochester 59, Lincoln 14
Sandwich 49, Norridge Ridgewood 34
West Chicago Wheaton Academy 68, Chicago Phoenix 0
CLASS 5A
Triad 20, Mahomet-Seymour 19
Antioch 63, Chicago Englewood STEM 6
Glen Ellyn Glenbard North 54, Chicago Noble/UIC 0
Morris 56, Tinley Park 6
Mundelein Carmel Catholic 69, Chicago Lindblom 14
Joliet Catholic Academy 40, Peoria Central 16
Sycamore 42, Evergreen Park 13
Wheaton St. Francis 45, Rochelle 14
CLASS 6A
Belvidere North 38, Chicago Amundsen 20
Blue Island Eisenhower 42, Dunlap 41 (2OT)
Cary Grove 49, Libertyville 6
Geneva 50, Chicago Senn 8
Kankakee 29. Midlothian Bremen 6
Lake Zurich 21, Crystal Lake Central 7
Oak Lawn Richards 55, Chicago Hubbard 7
Maple Park Kaneland 56, Riverside-Brookfield 20
Washington 59, Danville 14
CLASS 7A
Batavia 46, Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 39, Chicago St. Rita Catholic 10
Downers Grove North 42, Chicago Kenwood 13
Addison Trail 21, Chicago Lincoln Park 19
Lombard Glenbard East 24, Machesney Park Harlem 0
Mt Prospect 46, Buffalo Grove 20
New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 23, Algonquin Jacobs 14
New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 40, Hoffman Estates 14
Normal Community 43, Summit Argo 0
Wheaton North 43, Chicago Whitney Young 0
Villa Park Willowbrook 21, Yorkville 13
CLASS 8A
Belleville East 70, Aurora East 0
Barrington 42, Glenview Glenbrook South 18
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 56, Chicago Taft 0
Gurnee Warren 39, Oswego 3
Huntley 26, Skokie Niles West 14
Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 39, Joliet West 6
LaGrange Lyons 31, Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson 6
Minooka 27, Orland Park Carl Sandburg 7
Naperville Central 31, Downers Grove South 22
Naperville Neuqua Valley 21, Palatine 17
Park Ridge Maine South 35, Lockport Township 0
