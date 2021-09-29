BLOOMINGTON - The Illinois High School Association will begin its 2021-22 state tournament season which a flourish on Wednesday and Thursday with the boys and girls golf regionals, climaxing with the state finals the weekend of Oct. 8-9, and it'll be a very highly anticipated tournament series this year after last year's state tournaments were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three classes in boys will tee off on Wednesday with regionals all around the area and state, while two classes in girls will be played on Thursday, and area teams are ready to go.

In the boys' tournament series, Marquette Catholic will host a Class 1A regional at the Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Gordon Moore Park. The host Explorers will be playing along with Carlinville, Carrollton, Metro-East Lutheran, Gillespie, Father McGivney Catholic, Hillsboro, Litchfield, Mt. Olive, Piasa Southwestern, Ramsey, Raymond Lincolnwood, Staunton and Vandalia. Meanwhile, Valmeyer will be in the Waterloo Gibault Catholic regional at The Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo. The regionals will feed into the McLeansboro Hamilton County sectional at Green Hills Golf Club along with the regionals at Effingham St. Anthony Catholic and Anna-Jonesboro.

In Class 2A, the Taylorville regional at Lakeshore Golf Course will have Civic Memorial, Chatham Glenwood, Greenville, Highland, Jersey, Roxana, the host Tornadoes, Triad and East Alton-Wood River. The Taylorville regional will feed into the Effingham sectional at the Effingham Country Club along with the regionals at Olney Richland County, Mt. Vernon and Salem.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Class 3A regional will be held at Arlington Greens, just outside of Granite City, and will be hosted by Collinsville, with Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, the host Kahoks, Edwardsville, Granite City, O'Fallon and Quincy. The Collinsville regional will feed into the Lockport Township sectional along with the regionals at Normal Community, Homewood-Flossmoor and Orland Park Carl Sandburg.

In the girls Class 1A regionals, Civic Memorial host the regional on Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River, and will have Marquette Catholic, the host Eagles, Carlinville, Carrolton, Gillespie, Father McGivney Catholic, Greenville, Highland, Hillsboro, Jersey, Litchfield, Mt. Olive, Ramsey, Raymond Lincolnwood, Roxana and Staunton. The CM regional feeds into the Waterloo Gibault Catholic sectional at The Acorns Golf Links, along with the regionals at McLeansboro Hamilton County, Ziegler-Royalton and Belleville Althoff Catholic.

In Class 2A, Edwardsville hosts the regional at Oak Brook Golf Club, and will have Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, the host Tigers, Granite City, Marion, Mascoutah, Mt. Vernon, O'Fallon and Triad. Edwardsville's regional will feed into the Washington sectional, with the regionals at Rock Island, Joliet Central and Quincy.

The top three teams from each regional, plus the top ten individuals not on advancing teams, advance to the sectionals on Monday. Oct. 4, with the top three teams and top ten individuals not on qualifying teams moving through to the state tournaments Oct. 8-9. The boys Class 1A tournament will be played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, the Class 2A finals will be played at the D.A. Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University in Normal and the Class 3A tournament will be played at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington. The Class 1A girls tournament will be played at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, while the Class 2A finals will be played at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth.

More like this: