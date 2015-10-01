BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association has announced assignments and pairings for the upcoming fall sports state championship series in boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, boys soccer, girls volleyball and girls tennis.

The state championship tournaments will take place in October and November at various sites throughout the state. Parings for the state football playoffs in all eight classes will be announced Oct. 24, with first-round games taking place the weekend of Oct. 30-31 and the state championship games set for Nov. 27-28 at Northern Illinois University's Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

Here are the assignments, dates and pairings (where applicable) for the IHSA's fall playoff series for Riverbender-area schools:

BOYS GOLF

CLASS 1A (STATE TOURNAMENT OCT. 16-17 AT PRAIRIE VISTA GOLF COURSE, BLOOMINGTON)

TRENTON (WESCLIN) REGIONAL – TUESDAY, OCT. 6 AT GOVERNOR'S RUN, CARLYLE: Carrollton, Metro East Lutheran, Fr. McGivney Catholic (playing as individuals); top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to Anna-Jonesboro Sectional Monday, Oct. 12, at Union County Country Club, Anna.

CLASS 2A (STATE TOURNAMENT OCT. 16-17 AT D.A. WEIBRING GOLF CLUB, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, NORMAL)

MARQUETTE REGIONAL – TUESDAY, OCT. 6 AT ROLLING HILLS GOLF CLUB, GODFREY: Marquette, Civic Memorial, Jersey, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River; top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to West Frankfort Sectional Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Franklin Country Club, West Franklin.

CLASS 3A (STATE TOURNAMENT OCT. 16-17 AT THE DEN AT FOX CREEK GOLF COURSE, BLOOMINGTON)

EDWARDSVILLE REGIONAL – TUESDAY, OCT. 6 AT OAK BROOK GOLF CLUB, EDWARDSVILLE: Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City; top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to Alton Sectional Monday, Oct. 12, at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, Alton.

GIRLS GOLF

CLASS 1A (STATE TOURNAMENT OCT. 16-17 AT RED TAIL RUN GOLF COURSE, DECATUR)

ROXANA REGIONAL (TUESDAY, OCT. 6 AT BELK PARK, WOOD RIVER): Marquette, Civic Memorial, Jersey, Roxana; top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to Carterville Sectional Monday, Oct. 12, at Crab Orchard Golf Club, Carterville.

CLASS 2A (STATE TOURNAMENT OCT. 16-17 AT HICKORY POINT GOLF COURSE, FORSYTH)

O'FALLON REGIONAL (TUESDAY, OCT. 6, AT TAMARACK GOLF COURSE, SHILOH): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City; top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to Normal Community Sectional Monday, Oct. 12, at D.A. Weibring Golf Club, Illinois State University, Normal.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY (ALL STATE MEETS SATURDAY, NOV. 7, AT DETWILLER PARK, PEORIA)

CLASS 1A

NEW ATHENS REGIONAL (SATURDAY, OCT. 24): Marquette, Metro East Lutheran-Madison, Fr. McGivney Catholic, Piasa Southwestern, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River; top four teams and top 10 individuals advance to Metro East Lutheran-Madison Sectional Saturday, Oct. 31, at SIU-Edwardsville Cross-Country Course.

CLASS 2A

JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL (SATURDAY, OCT. 24): Civic Memorial, Jersey; top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to Decatur MacArthur Sectional Saturday, Oct. 31, at Hickory Point Golf Course, Decatur.

CLASS 3A

EDWARDSVILLE REGIONAL (SATURDAY, OCT. 24, AT SIU-EDWARDSVILLE CROSS-COUNTRY COURSE): Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City; top four teams and top 10 individuals not on qualifying teams advance to Normal Community Sectional Saturday, Oct. 31, at Maxwell Park.

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING (STATE MEET FRIDAY-SATURDAY, NOV. 20-21, AT NEW TRIER HIGH SCHOOL, WINNETKA)

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN SECTIONAL (SATURDAY, NOV. 14): Marquette, Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City

GIRLS TENNIS (STATE TOURNAMENT THURSDAY-SATURDAY, OCT. 23-25, AT BUFFALO GROVE HIGH SCHOOL, BUFFALO GROVE)

ALTON SECTIONAL: Marquette, Alton, Civic Memorial, Edwardsville, Metro East Lutheran, Jersey, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River

BELLEVILLE WEST SECTIONAL: Granite City

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 1A (STATE TOURNAMENT FRIDAY-SATURDAY, OCT. 30-31, AT THE CORN CRIB, NORMAL)

CARLINVILLE REGIONAL (LOVELESS PARK, CARLINVILLE)

Friday, Oct. 9: Staunton at Piasa Southwestern, Time TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Beardstown vs. Staunton-Piasa Southwestern winner, 5 p.m.; Springfield Calvary vs. Carlinville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. (Winner advances to Altamont Sectional semifinal vs. Raymond Lincolnwood Regional winner Tuesday, Oct. 20; Sectional winner advances to Granite City Supersectional vs. Waterloo Gibault Sectional winner Tuesday, Oct. 27)

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

Friday, Oct. 9: Roxana at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Belleville Althoff vs. Roxana-Greenville winner, 4:30 p.m.; East Alton-Wood River vs. Metro East Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to Waterloo Gibault Sectional semifinal vs. Carlyle Regional winner Tuesday, Oct. 20; Sectional winner advances to Granite City Supersectional vs. Altamont Sectional winner Tuesday, Oct. 27)

WATERLOO GIBAULT REGIONAL (OERTER PARK, COLUMBIA)

Friday, Oct. 9: Lebanon at Fr. McGivney Catholic, Time TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Waterloo Gibault vs. Lebanon-McGivney winner, 4 p.m.; Freeburg vs. Valmeyer, 6 pm..

Friday, Oct. 16: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to Waterloo Gibault Sectional semifinal vs. Anna-Jonesboro Regional winner; Sectional winner advances to Granite City Supersectional vs. Altamont Sectional winner Tuesday, Oct. 27)

CLASS 2A (STATE TOURNAMENT FRIDAY-SATURDAY, NOV. 6-7, AT HOFFMAN ESTATES HIGH SCHOOL, HOFFMAN ESTATES)

COLUMBIA SECTIONAL: Marquette, Civic Memorial, Jersey (Regionals at Effingham and Jacksonville; pairings and schedules to be announced Friday; Sectional winner advances to Jacksonville Illinois College Supersectional)

CLASS 3A (STATE TOURNAMENT FRIDAY-SATURDAY, NOV. 6-7, AT HOFFMAN ESTATES HIGH SCHOOL, HOFFMAN ESTATES)

COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL: Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City (Regionals at Edwardsville and Quincy; pairings and schedules to be announced Friday; Sectional winner advances to Normal Community Supersectional)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (ALL STATE TOURNAMENTS FRIDAY-SATURDAY, NOV. 13-14, AT REDBIRD ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, NORMAL)

CLASS 1A

PAWNEE SECTIONAL: Carrollton, Hardin-Calhoun (Regionals at Barry Western and Hardin-Calhoun; pairings and schedules to be announced Oct. 9; Sectional winner advances to Effingham St. Anthony Supersectional)

ELMO SECTIONAL: Metro East Lutheran (Regional at Metro East Lutheran and site TBA; pairings and schedules to be announced Oct. 9; Sectional winner advances to Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Supersectional)

CLASS 2A

SHELBYVILLE SECTIONAL: Marquette, Piasa Southwestern (Regionals at Carlinville and Pana; pairings and schedules to be announced Oct. 9; Sectional winner advances to Fairfield Supersectional)

CLASS 3A

ROCHESTER SECTIONAL: Civic Memorial, Jersey, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River (Regionals at Greenville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin; pairings and schedules to be announced Oct. 9; Sectional winner advances to East Alton-Wood River Supersectional)

CLASS 4A

SPRINGFIELD SECTIONAL: Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City (Regionals at Granite City and Belleville West; pairings and schedules to be announced Oct. 9; Sectional winner advances to Normal West Supersectional)

