ALTON - Iggy McGee of Marquette Catholic won the boys award, while Taylor Parmentier of East Alton-Wood River took home the girls award as the winners of the 110 percent awards in the 75th annual Harry Gallatin Player of the Year awards for the 2019-20 season.

The awards, given as a part of the annual ceremony and banquet, are given to the players nominated b each team as those who give maximum effort and hustle on the floor during practices and games, never giving up no matter the circumstances.

McGee, a senior guard for the Explorers, won over a field which consisted of Alton's Jake Lombardi, Civic Memorial's Grant Lane, EAWR's Spencer Slayden and boys Player of the Year Gavin Huffman of Roxana.

Parmentier, who was a senior forward for the Oilers, led a very good field for the girls award. Also nominated for the 110 percent award were Justyce Anthony of the Redbirds, Abby Williams of the Explorers, Tori Standefer of the Eagles and Olivia Mouser of the Shells.

The Redbirds boys' team and the Marquette girls' team were also honored with the team sportsmanship awards given to the teams judged to have displayed the best traits of good sportsmanship and fair play throughout the season.

The best free throw percentage awards were given to Huffman for the boys and CM's Kourtland Tyus for the girls. Huffman led the area with a percentage of 76.5, while Tyus hit 75,3 percent of her free throws to lead the girls teams.

The Gallatin Awards banquet, originally schedule for Mar. 29, then postponed to June 7, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 75th anniversary of the awards will be celebrated at the 2021 banquet, in which all previous boys and girls winners have been invited to attend. The awards are named for the late Harry Gallatin, the first-ever coach at SIU-Edwardsville after a successful playing career that saw him play at Roxana High and Northwest Missouri State before embarking on a nine-year pro career in the NBA for the New York Knickerbockers and Detroit Pistons. He coached at SIU-Carbondale in college, and three NBA teams, including the St. Louis Hawks. Gallatin died in 2015.

