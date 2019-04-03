PRINGFIELD, IL -- Mother Nature does not discriminate when it comes to severe weather. Countless residents throughout our state have experienced the challenges of rebuilding their lives after a disaster or other emergency. In these stressful situations, having access to personal finance, insurance, medical and other records is critical for starting the recovery process.

“As severe weather and river flooding threatens our communities, it’s important for all Illinoisans to take action now, before a disaster,” said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Acting Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA). “When a disaster strikes, your immediate focus will be on the safety of your loved ones. Building a culture of preparedness today, provides the priceless peace of mind that is needed as you begin the daunting task of rebuilding following a disaster.”

During Recovery Preparedness Month, IEMA and local emergency management officials will provide guidance to Illinois residents on how to quickly and efficiently recovery from disasters such as floods, fire, earthquakes or severe weather.

Here are five simple acts that can help you recover from any disaster:

• Get Organized. Secure and organize financial and critical personal, household, and medical information. Having these items in a safe place can expedite insurance claims and other emergency expenses.

• Savings. Saving is the best financial defense against disasters. A little bit at a time can go a long way. A rainy day fund can help you invest in your family’s safety.

• Insurance. Obtain property (homeowners or renters), health, and life insurance if you do not have them.

• Inventory. Make an inventory of your possessions using photographs and/or videos of your belongings.

• Communication. Your family may not be together when a disaster strikes. Develop a Family Communication Plan. This will outline how you will contact one another when a disaster strikes.

You can learn more about Disaster Recovery Month at www.ready.illinois.gov

