SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported COVID-19-related deaths in Jersey and Madison County in the past 24 hours.

The Jersey death was a male in his 70s and the Madison County death was a female in her 70s.

IDPH announced 1,841 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths.



This is a summary of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

Boone County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

Edgar County: 1 female 50s

Ford County: 1 female 40s

Franklin County: 1 male 60s

Fulton County: 1 female 50s

Hancock County: 1 female 70s

Henry County: 1 female 80s

Jersey County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Kendall County: 1 female 60s

Madison County: 1 female 70s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Morgan County: 1 female 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Schuyler County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

Stephenson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 50s

Whiteside County: 1 male 40s

Williamson County: 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,363,507 cases, including 22,369 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,624 specimens for a total of 23,677,720. As of last night, 1,708 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 425 patients were in the ICU and 237 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 7-13, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 7-13, 2021 is 3.1%.

A total of 10,229,330 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,767 doses. Yesterday, 50,326 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

