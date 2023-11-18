SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is alerting consumers to an FDA recall of children’s cinnamon applesauce pouches which may contain elevated levels of lead. At least one confirmed case in Illinois, and a total of 34 nationwide, have been linked to the product, which was sold online and at chains like Schnucks and Dollar Tree under the brand names WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks. You will find pictures of the recalled products at the end of this news release.

Information on specific lot numbers and UPC codes can be found through the recall advisory issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The products may contain elevated levels of lead, which can be dangerous to persons of any age. Children are particularly susceptible to lead toxicity. Lead is a neurotoxin and exposure can impact a child’s development. Most children with elevated lead levels have no symptoms. Occasionally, nonspecific symptoms may include headache, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

Consumers should not eat or serve the product and should dispose of it safely. IDPH recommends opening the packets, dumping the contents into a plastic bag, and then discarding the bag and contents, in order to prevent anyone from attempting to salvage the unopened product from the trash. Wash hands thoroughly after disposing of the product.

Lead toxicity may not lead to immediate symptoms in children. Parents who suspect their child may have consumed a contaminated product should consult the child’s health care provider for further guidance, including whether a blood test for lead exposure may be needed.

IDPH is working with local health departments and providers across the state to ensure this product is removed from store shelves and consumer pantries, and to encourage affected consumers to seek medical attention when warranted. For more information on lead poisoning and IDPH’s efforts to combat it, go to: Lead Poisoning Prevention (illinois.gov).

