SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported additional COVID-19-related deaths in Madison and Jersey County. A male in the 70s and a female in the 90s were reported as COVID-19-related deaths and also a Jersey County female in her 90s.

IDPH announced 2,862 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 49 additional confirmed deaths.

These are the official statewide COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours:

Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Christian County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

DuPage County: 2 females 80s

Ford County: 1 female 80s

Franklin County: 1 female 100+

Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Knox County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Logan County: 2 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Marion County: 1 male 80s

Marshall County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 2 males 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Woodford County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 327,605 cases, including 9,074 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 7 – October 13 is 4.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923. As of last night, 1,974 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Beginning today, IDPH is adjusting how data for Region 6, east central Illinois, is reported to most accurately capture spread across the region. Champaign County and its data will continue to be included in Region 6, but University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign saliva testing will be broken out separately. This will allow us to better identify testing needs and trends in the region.

Starting tomorrow, IDPH will begin including both molecular and antigen tests in the number of statewide total test performed in Illinois. Previously, due to the limited number of antigen tests and limited information about antigen test accuracy, antigen tests were not included in the total number (which comprised less than 1% of total tests performed). Antigen tests, like BinaxNOW™, are now becoming more readily available, therefore, IDPH will include both molecular and antigen tests in its total number of tests starting October 15, 2020.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

