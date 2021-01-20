SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported six area COVID-19-related deaths.

The breakdown in the past 24 hours was as follows: Madison County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s and in Jersey County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s.

IDPH reported 4,822 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois from Tuesday to Wednesday, including 107 additional deaths.

This is the statewide synopsis of COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Christian County: 1 male 60s

- Clinton County: 1 male 70s

- Coles County: 1 female 90s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 5 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+

- Ford County: 1 female 90s

- Franklin County: 1 male 80s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 90s

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Jersey County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

- Kendall County: 1 male 70s

- Knox County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Lee County: 1 female 90s

- Logan County: 1 female 80s

Article continues after sponsor message

- Macon County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

- Mason County: 1 female 50s

- McHenry County: 1 male 80s

- McLean County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Mercer County: 1 male 70s

- Monroe County: 1 male 80s

- Montgomery County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

- Morgan County: 1 female 50s, 1female 90s

- Peoria County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s

- Richland County: 1 female 50s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,081,354 cases, including 18,398 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,121 specimens for a total 14,984,649. As of last night, 3,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 722 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 13–19, 2021 is 5.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 13–19, 2021 is 6.8%.

As of last night, 864,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,388,200. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 537,740 vaccines administered, including 86,180 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 29,008 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,869 doses.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 6 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Thursday, January 21, 2020, and Region 7 is on target to move into Tier 1.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: