SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday reported four new Madison County COVID-19-related deaths and one in Greene County. In Madison County the deaths were: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s and 1 female 90s. The Greene County COVID-19-related death was a male in his 90s.

IDPH announced 2,056 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH today reported the overall total COVID-19 cases in area counties as follows: St. Clair County, 6,099 cases, 180 deaths, Madison County, 5,088 cases, 126 deaths, Macoupin County 450 cases, 6 deaths, Jersey County, 361 cases, 13 deaths and Calhoun County 32 cases.

This is a synopsis of the statewide COVID-19 deaths from Wednesday to Thursday in all counties other than Madison and Greene County:

Cook County: 1male 70s

DeKalb County: 1 male 30s

DuPage County: 1 male 30s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Lawrence County: 1 female 90s

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Randolph County: 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 1 female 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 268,207 cases, including 8,392 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 10 – September 16 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,800 specimens for a total of 4,920,938. As of last night, 1,558 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

