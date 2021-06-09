SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today another COVID-19-related death in Madison County, a female in her 70s.

The seven-day average case positivity rate in Madison County is now 1.38 percent, a remarkable change since COVID-19 vaccinations started in the region. The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

There have been 503 total COVID-19-related deaths in Madison County and 30,397 confirmed cases.

IDPH also reported 408 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 51% are fully vaccinated.

This is the full list of COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 male 80s

- Champaign County: 1 female 80s

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s

- Grundy County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 70s

- McLean County: 1 female 60s

- Rock Island County: 1female70s, 1 male 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 50s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,386,262 cases, including 22,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,758 specimens for a total of 24,991,516. As of last night, 797 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 209 patients were in the ICU and 109 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 2-8, 2021 is 1.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 2-8, 2021 is 1.3%.

A total of 11,759,105 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,852 doses. Yesterday, 50,231 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

