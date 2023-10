IDPH Reports 658 New COVID-19 Cases, 23 Added Deaths on Monday Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 658 new confirmed coronavirus disease cases and 23 additional deaths. This is a summary of the deaths reported Monday statewide: - Cook County: 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 128,415 cases, including 5,924 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 16,099 specimens for a total of 1,058,873. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from June 1–June 7 is 5%. Sunday IDPH Report Public Health Officials Announce 867 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease Article continues after sponsor message SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 867 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 43 additional confirmed deaths. - Cook County: 1 male 30s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 males 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

- Will: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s Saturday IDPH Report Public Health Officials Announce 975 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 975 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 72 additional confirmed deaths. - Boone County: 1 male 70s

- Champaign County: 1 male 40s

- Cook County: 1 teen, 3 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

- Jackson County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- Macon County: 1male 70s

- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 female 80s

