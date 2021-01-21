SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported COVID-19-related deaths in three area counties - Madison, Macoupin, and Jersey.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday if all mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 4 will move into Tier 2 on Friday, January 22, 2021. Region 4 presently has had 11 consecutive days under the 12 percent positivity test average. On Monday, January 18, the positivity rate was 8.4 percent. Since January 15, 2021, Region 4 has had multiple days under 9 percent in the 8 percent range.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

The area COVID-19-related deaths were as follows:

Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s; Macoupin County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s; and Jersey County: 1 female 70s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,086,333 cases, including 18,520 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 99,036 specimens for a total 15,083,685. As of last night, 3,281 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 662 patients were in the ICU and 358 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 14–20, 2021 is 5.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 14–20, 2021 is 6.5%.

As of last night, 901,025 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,425,075. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 572,389 vaccines administered, including 90,752 for long-term care facilities. Yesterday, a total of 34,649 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,585 doses.

IDPH on Thursday announced 4,979 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Illinois, including 123 additional deaths.

This is a synopsis of the COVID-19-related deaths statewide in the past 24 hours:

- Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Bond County: 1 male 80s

- Boone County: 1 male 80s

- Christian County: 1 male 60s

- Coles County: 1 female 20s

- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 9 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 4 males 90s 1 female 100+

- Douglas County: 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Effingham County: 1 male 80s

- Henry County: 1 male 80s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s

- Jackson County: 1 male 80s

- Jersey County: 1 female 70s

- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Knox County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Lee County: 1 male 80s

- Livingston County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

- Macoupin County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

- Marion County: 1 male 60s

- Massac County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 90s

- McLean County: 2 females 80s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

- Pike County: 2 females 80s

- Pope County: 1 male 90s

- Randolph County: 2 females 80s

- Saline County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Woodford County: 1 male 70s

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for deaths previously reported has changed, therefore, today’s numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

